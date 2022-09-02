Former WWE Universal Champion To Make His Return To The Company On Monday Night Raw

WWE could see a major former star return to the company on Monday Night RAW as reports are claiming that Braun Strowman has re-joined the company. The next weekly RAW episode will take place in Kansas City on September 5 after the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event has concluded.

Braun Strowman to return to WWE

According to a report from PWInsider, Braun Strowman will be reporting to WWE Monday Night RAW on September 5, a few days after the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event. If the reports are true, then the former Universal Champion will return to the company after having been shockingly released in 2021.

Since signing with the pro wrestling company in 2013, the Monster Among Men has seen a meteoric rise in WWE. His initial rise took place when he was a member of the Wyatt Family, after which he began taking part in singles action from 2016 onwards. After branching out from the stable, Strowman made significant gains in his career as he began having fights with top stars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Monster Among Men's career highlight came at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated WWE legend Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. The 38-year-old would keep hold of the title until SummerSlam, where he was defeated by former Wyatt Family member Bray Wyatt. Assuming Strowman makes his return to WWE, it would be interesting to see how the pro wrestling company finds an interesting storyline for him, having released him just last year.

Braun Strowman's career since leaving WWE

Since having been released by WWE in 2021, Braun Strowman adopted the name 'The Titan' and worked on the independent circuit. During most of the time since his release, he has been largely associated with the Control Your Narrative promotion, which is run by former WWE star EC3.

How to watch WWE live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch WWE Monday Night RAW live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the latest live updates on the official social media handles of the WWE.