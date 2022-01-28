Former WWE Women's Champion Set For WrestleMania 38 Comeback: Report

It has been three years since Ronda Rousey stepped inside the WWE ring and during her break from the company the MMA star has gone on to welcome her first child with husband Travis Browne, a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō. However, it looks like Ronda Rousey is set to make a comeback with Wrestlemania 38 just around the corner.

Will Ronda Rousey make a comeback at Wrestlemania 38?

It was at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019 that Ronda Rousey lost her WWE Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match which also involved Charlotte Flair. According to the Observer's Dave Meltzer while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio said that Ronda Rousey is "scheduled" for WrestleMania, but wasn't sure if she would be winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. He then speculated that she could either eliminate Charlotte Flair from the Rumble, setting up a match between them for the SmackDown Women's Championship or win the Rumble and set up a match with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

Will Ronda Rousey be part of Royal Rumble 2022?

According to Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has stated that she is expected to be making a return in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.com has reported that Rousey isn't "expected" to arrive in St. Louis on Thursday evening nor Friday due to which it is likely that WWE is indeed bringing her back for the Royal Rumble before the show commences. The report further states that people in WWE management "are not unhappy about word getting out about Rousey returning" as it will add "more buzz for the show without them having to explicitly say that she’s back."