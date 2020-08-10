Goldberg Takes A Dig At Former Rival Roman Reigns, Labels Him A “joke”

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently talked to American Monster Productions where he opened up on a range of issues, including a comment Roman Reigns had made about his headbutting ritual. Goldberg himself has admitted on multiple occasions that he likes to headbutt lockers before making his way to the ring, which explains why Goldberg can be seen bleeding from his forehead ahead of some matches. Roman Reigns pointed out one such instance back in January while talking to a fan on Twitter.

“It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gotta perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like, head butting a door before my match level of stupid,” said Roman Reigns when asked about his pre-match rituals.

Also Read l Goldberg WWE: Braun Strowman reveals making it 'just in time' to face Goldberg: WWE News

Goldberg has rebuttal for Roman Reigns' headbutt comments

While replying to Roman Reigns' comments, Goldberg called the former WWE Champion a “joke”. He said every wrestler has a pre-match ritual which helps them get in their character. He revealed that by smashing his head on the locker, he gets into his in-ring persona. “On the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life,” Goldberg added.

Also Read l Goldberg WWE: Edge voices frustration at criticism, takes a dig at Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in response

The WWE Hall of Famer was set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roman Reigns pulled out of the match and went on a long break. After Roman Reigns pulled out of the contest, WWE replaced him with Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men delivered a powerful performance and managed to win his first WWE Universal Championship as a result. Since then Strowman has successfully defended his title on multiple occasions.

While talking about his return to The Hindu, Roman Reigns said that he’ll be back soon. Roman Reigns revealed his excitement and said that he’s “ready to smash people” in the ring. He also stated that he has been training hard every day so that he can compete at the highest level when he returns. “I’m ready to smash people if you know what I mean. I’ve been training my b*** off during this pandemic,” said Roman Reigns.

Also Read l Goldberg WWE: The Undertaker reveals his match with Goldberg was 'really close to being catastrophic'

Also Read l Goldberg WWE: Undertaker started second-guessing himself after the disaster with Goldberg: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com