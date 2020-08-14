Goldberg Talks About His In-ring Future, Reveals How Much Fans' Booing Affects Him

In February 2020, Goldberg made his return to WWE action as he challenged ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to a Universal Championship match at Super ShowDown. At the PPV, Goldberg became the first superstar to dominate The Fiend and went on to win the title. However, his title reign was cut short as he lost to current champion Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Goldberg has not stepped foot in the WWE ring and rumours of his retirement are growing in number day after day.

Goldberg career: Goldberg dusts off retirement rumours

Goldberg recently made an appearance on the American Monster Production where he shot down all those rumours, claiming that retirement is currently not on his mind. Though he realises that he's "no spring chicken" and doesn't have hundreds of matches ahead of him, he still wants to contribute to the company. Goldberg stressed that he can still give a great performance but wants more time to train and get himself physically ready. Hinting at his Super ShowDown match, Goldberg said that he was given very less time to prepare, which would have been more than enough when he was young, but now he needs more time.

“Give me a month, the guys only give me three weeks every time anyway, give me an extra week, give me a month, I’ll show you what I can look like. Not many people can do that at 53 years old with a lot of things contributing to it, mainly injuries, especially what I’ve been through.”

Goldberg career: Goldberg reveals how much fans' booing affects him

In the later part of the interview, Goldberg talked about the WWE Universe and why he hates some fans. Goldberg said that when fans boo him in the ring, he doesn’t take it personally as it comes with the job. However, he doesn’t like fans who use cuss words or try to get famous by doing something dumb. He added that some fans want to get slapped by a superstar so that they can get famous on the internet. Though Goldberg admitted that fans are necessary for the business, he also said that some fans are very disrespectful towards the WWE superstars and officials.

"If I go out and a crowd boos me, I don’t take it personally and feel as if I’m not worthy of doing anything. No offence, guys, there’s a lot of a**hole fans out there. Yeah, they’re part of the show because they interact but interacting in a negative, malicious way is very disrespectful."

Image credits: WWE.com