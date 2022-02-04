Hall Of Famer Goldberg Set To Make Another WWE Return: Report

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is reportedly set to make his return to WWE for the first time in almost four months during the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view(PPV) event. The 55-year-old made his last appearance during the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV in October last year, where he emerged victorious over Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Goldberg is returning to the wrestling company to compete in the Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on February 19.

The report also claims that the former two-time WWE universal champion will lock horns with the current universal championship titleholder Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah. Both wrestlers were earlier slated to wrestle each other for the same title at Wrestle Mania 36 in 2020, however, Reigns was replaced by Bruan Strowman for the clash after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. This time around Goldberg will be fighting for the title, looking to make a turnaround for himself. The WWE veteran has failed to win the WWE championship in the two attempts he made last year.

What else will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

If the reports turn out to be true, WWE fans will be up for a treat during the Elimination Chamber 2022 as the match card is already stacked with the WWE championship and Raw women’s championship titles in the line. Bobby Lashley picked up the WWE championship title by defeating Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble 2022 and he will be defending his title against Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, and Riddle on February 19. At the same time, Becky Lynch will defend the Raw women’s championship title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Meanwhile, The Usos will also defend the SmackDown tag team championship title against The Viking Raiders during the upcoming PPV.

Confirmed Elimination Chamber card so far

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles vs Austin Theory vs Brock Lesnar vs Riddle (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita (Raw women’s championship)

The Usos (c) vs The Viking Raiders (SmackDown tag team championships)

Image: wwe.com