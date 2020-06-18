From Growing Up On A Farm To Becoming A Legend, Here’s The Inspiring Story Of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest superstars WWE has ever produced. In his decade long pro-wrestling career, 'The Beast' has done some incredible things which also includes breaking The Undertaker’s WrestleMania winning streak in 2014. Apart from that, Brock Lesnar’s in-ring rivalry with John Cena, Triple H and others became legendary and established him as one of the premier superstars in WWE. Because of his hard work and an impressive fan following, Brock Lesnar is also one of the richest superstars in current WWE roster. However, things were not always the same for The Beast. He came from a poor background but became a WWE legend with his hard work.

Brock Lesnar WWE career: Brock Lesnar worked on a farm with his family

According to The Sun, Brock Lesnar was born in South Dakota and grew up on his parents' farm in Webster. Since the age of 5, Brock Lesnar started helping his parents on the farm so that they can earn some money. However, he loved football and would work out using anything he could find on the farm to get selected in his school’s football team. He played football for a couple of years but left it to become an amateur wrestler. He won junior grappling honours before going on to become an NCAA Heavyweight champion in 2000.

Brock Lesnar WWE career: Brock Lesnar was scouted by Jim Ross

He caught the eye of WWE's former Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross who signed the wrestler and sent him to train at WWE’s developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). There, he wrestled with newcomers and future WWE greats such as John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista. Despite the tough competition, Brock Lesnar was able to make a name for himself and become a household name in OVW.

Brock Lesnar WWE career: Brock Lesnar’s impressive WWE career

Brock Lesnar signed a deal with WWE RAW just after a few months of his training in OVW. Since day one, Brock Lesnar was dominant and within six months of his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating WWE legend The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He went on to feature in many memorable matches, before leaving the promotion for the NFL and, later, UFC. He returned to the WWE ring in 2012 and continued his in-ring dominance. Brock Lesnar showcased his prowess as he went on to defeat wrestling greats like Triple H, Big Show, John Cena, Goldberg and many others. He was also the man who went on to break the two-decade-long WrestleMania winning streak of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

Brock Lesnar WWE Career: Brock Lesnar net worth

According to Forbes, Brock Lesnar made $10 million in 2019, despite making only nine appearances. Lesnar's WWE income is double that of Roman Reigns who earned $5 million in 2019. Reports claim that The Beast could have made much more if he would have made public appearances and did commercials like other WWE superstars.

Brock Lesnar net worth 2019: $10 million

