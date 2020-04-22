Hulk Hogan Hits Back At Haters After Being Trolled For Posting Beach Photo With Wife

Hulk Hogan recently faced a lot of heat from fans when he posted a picture of his wife, Jennifer McDaniel, jumping up in the air on a beach.

WWE great Hulk Hogan recently faced a lot of heat from fans when he posted a picture of his wife, Jennifer McDaniel, jumping up in the air on a beach. Fans slammed Hulk Hogan for not following the ‘Stay At Home’ order given by the Florida authorities. Some fans said because of Hulk Hogan’s recent steps, many Florida residents will now ignore the order and go for picnics amidst the coronavirus outbreak.  

After some more hate messages, Hulk Hogan again took to Twitter and slammed haters. Hulk Hogan revealed that he and his wife were at his private beach where no one else is allowed. Many Hulk Hogan fans also came to his aid and told the Hulkster that he doesn’t need to clarify anything. Many asked Hulk Hogan to take care of his health as he recently got injured while training. Some also asked Hulk Hogan to stay at home and take care of his family.

Fans react to Hulk Hogan’s recent post

Earlier, the Hall of Famer tore his right bicep while training. Hulk Hogan gave the news to his fans while revealing that he is currently recovering. Because of this, Hulk Hogan was not able to appear in the Hall of Fame ceremony as he and all his nWo partners were being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame 2020.

All the legends became two-time Hall of Famers as previously, Scott Hall was inducted in 2014, Hulk Hogan was inducted in 2005, Kevin Nash was inducted in 2015 and Sean Waltman was inducted in 2019.

