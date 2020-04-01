The Debate
Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Biceps Injury While Training, Rusev Responds

WWE News

It looks like Hulkamania won't be running wild this WrestleMania season as Hulk Hogan tore his right bicep while training earlier this week.

Hulk Hogan

It appears unlikely that Hulkamania will be running wild this WrestleMania season as the Hall of Famer tore his right bicep while training earlier this week. Hulk Hogan gave the news to his fans while revealing that he and former United States Champion Rusev have something in common. Rusev, who ruptured his biceps tendon in October 2015, responded to Hulk Hogan’s tweet while hailing Hulk Hogan as a ‘true American’.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan injury: The Rock and Hulk Hogan talk about their "immortal" WrestleMania 18 match: WWE News

Also Read l Hulk Hogan injury: Hulk Hogan’s $110 million leaked tape lawsuit reaches confidential settlement: WWE News

Hulk Hogan injury: Hogan was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 36

According to WWE’s official website, Hulk Hogan was scheduled to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony as he and all his nWo partners are being inducted at WWE Hall of Fame 2020. The nWo features Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. Earlier, Scott Hall was inducted in 2014, Hulk Hogan was inducted in 2005, Kevin Nash was inducted in 2015, and Sean Waltman was inducted in 2019. It was also rumoured that Hogan was going to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36, but it now seems unlikely after the Hulk Hogan injury.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan injury: Big Show reveals that he was not really interested in joining Hulk Hogan's nWo

After the news of Hulk Hogan’s injury went viral, fans all over the world started sending Hulk Hogan their wishes. One asked Hulk Hogan to recover soon and feature at WrestleMania 36. Others asked Hulk Hogan to take extra care of his health because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan injury: Hulk Hogan talks about Goldberg, warns "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Also Read  Hulk Hogan injury: Hulk Hogan to return in the upcoming WWE Super Showdown 2020?

