Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Biceps Injury While Training, Rusev Responds

It appears unlikely that Hulkamania will be running wild this WrestleMania season as the Hall of Famer tore his right bicep while training earlier this week. Hulk Hogan gave the news to his fans while revealing that he and former United States Champion Rusev have something in common. Rusev, who ruptured his biceps tendon in October 2015, responded to Hulk Hogan’s tweet while hailing Hulk Hogan as a ‘true American’.

Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!! pic.twitter.com/JREZd784Ih — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 31, 2020

We are just a couple of Real 🇺🇸 https://t.co/gh0PpUFlFL — Miro (@RusevBUL) March 31, 2020

Hulk Hogan injury: Hogan was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 36

According to WWE’s official website, Hulk Hogan was scheduled to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony as he and all his nWo partners are being inducted at WWE Hall of Fame 2020. The nWo features Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. Earlier, Scott Hall was inducted in 2014, Hulk Hogan was inducted in 2005, Kevin Nash was inducted in 2015, and Sean Waltman was inducted in 2019. It was also rumoured that Hogan was going to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36, but it now seems unlikely after the Hulk Hogan injury.

After the news of Hulk Hogan’s injury went viral, fans all over the world started sending Hulk Hogan their wishes. One asked Hulk Hogan to recover soon and feature at WrestleMania 36. Others asked Hulk Hogan to take extra care of his health because of the coronavirus outbreak.

How ya holding up in all this Hulk? We need some Hulkamania right now to pump up the immune — JTV (@jayv1974) March 31, 2020

I'm sorry, brother! If I were you, I would endure this pain for a while. STAY AWAY FROM HOSPITALS! Times are tough right now... we need to just say our prayers, y'know? 🙏 — Maestro (@Maestro25) March 31, 2020

Why didn't you get them fixed.. 25 years ago.. or, since ?

obviously now is not an "ideal time"..

I hope ya feel better soon.



..Lost of lot of my childhood hero's lately.

need you to stick around another 30 or 40 years ok ? — The280Times Trivia Channel (@The280Times) March 31, 2020

