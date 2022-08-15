India 75: Veer Mahaan To Seth Rollins, WWE Superstars Extend 75th Independence Day Wishes

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today (August 15) and wishes are pouring in from all over the world including superstars of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The WWE took the opportunity to get a group of star wrestlers to wish their Indian fans on the special occasion. From Seth Rollins to Jinder Mahal to Veer Mahaan, many WWE fighters have sent their wishes to their Indian fans.

Riddle Sangha, Guru Raaj, and Drew McIntyre are also among the WWE wrestlers who have sent their wishes on India's 75th Independence Day. The WWE shared a video on its official YouTube channel, where superstar fighters from the WWE universe can be seen wishing the people of India a happy Independence Day. The video was published on August 14 and has since garnered more than 2,00,000 views and over 23,000 likes.

WWE continues to be one of the most watched TV programs in India, where it has a sizable fan base. Wrestlemania 38, which took place in April of this year, was seen by more than 56 million people in India, according to WWE. The show has one of the most devoted followings in the nation. In India, only Bollywood and cricket enjoy comparable levels of popularity. So, it should not be a surprise if WWE gets some of its superstars to wish India on Independence Day.

PM Modi addresses the nation on 75th Independence Day

Meanwhile, to mark the 75th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place everywhere in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation as he does every year. During his speech, PM Modi called India the 'Mother of Democracy' and said that the country's strength lies in its diversity as people from every background and religion live together in unity and peace.

"We see God in all, and women are seen as goddesses. Thus, equality is the cornerstone of our progress and we need to ensure that we are united through 'India first," he said, adding, "We see divinity in all beings. When we start taking pride in ourselves, the world takes pride in us. We talk about everyone's well-being. It is our heritage and therefore we need to learn to take pride in our heritage."

Image: Twitter/WWE