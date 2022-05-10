Indian Wrestler Veer Mahaan Continues His Streak Of Dominance On WWE Raw; WATCH

Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan is currently one of the hottest prospects in the WWE roster, who has proved his dominance over other superstars time and again. In the latest episode of WWE Raw, Mahaan defeated Lowman via submission with the cervical clutch. After making his singles TV debut on WWE Monday Night Raw in April, Veer has been on an undefeated streak, having defeated Dominik Mysterio, Jeff Brooks, Sam Smother, Bart Hansen, and Frank Lowman so far.

Lowman, who is just big as Veer in size, was defeated with a quick series of power moves, followed by the cervical clutch, which gave Veer the submission win. The match was better than the usual squash matches Veer is involved in. Having said that, the WWE universe now waits to see Veer locking horns with a bigger superstar and also in a premium live event.

Watch Veer Mahaan defeating Frank Lowman

Veer Mahaan's hyped debut on WWE Raw

Earlier during his Raw debut in April, Veer thrashed the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Ending all speculations about his much-hyped debut, Veer entered the arena in his trademark fashion and entered the ring bringing havoc to the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey. He first brutally hit Rey and then turned his attention to Dominik. The Mysterio jr. was caught in a lock by Veer as opted to give up by tapping out. However, the clash was not an official match and Dominik had no one to his rescue before Veer decided to stop himself.

More details about Veer Mahaan

As WWE teased Veer Mahaan’s TV debut for a long time, he kept appearing in the promotion’s live events. He is a 34-year-old Indian-origin wrestler, who previously was a professional baseball player. He was a pitching prospect for Pittsburgh Pirates and was also the inspiration for the Disney movie, ‘Million Dollar Arm’. He has been associated with WWE since 2018 and was a regular appearance on WWE NXT before making his main roster debut last year. He made regular appearances on Raw alongside teammates Shanky and Jinder Mahal from July to September 2021, before Shanky and Mahal were drafted into the SmackDown brand.

