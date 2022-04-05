Last Updated:

Indian Wrestler Veer Mahaan Destroys Mysterios On WWE Raw Debut After WrestleMania; WATCH

Veer Mahaan made his singles debut on WWE Monday Night Raw and unleashed wrath on the Mysterios (Dominik & Rey Mysterio), announcing his arrival in stylr.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Veer Mahaan

Image: wwe.com


WWE just finished its biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 38, on Saturday and Sunday last week, and later presented an exciting, entertaining, and powerful match card, for Monday Night Raw. The Monday Night Raw episode of April 4, marked the long-awaited singles debut of Indian-born wrestler Veer Mahaan, which was a wonderful sight for the fans to witness. Veer’s debut on Monday Night Raw had been pending for a long time now, as WWE kept on sharing posts with captions saying “Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw”.

However, Veer put all speculations to rest by appearing on WWE’s show for the first time as a singles player. While the Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a segment during Raw’s episode, Veer entered in his trademark fashion and entered the ring bringing havoc to the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey. He first brutally hit Rey and then turned his attention to Dominik. The Mysterio jr. was caught in a lock by Veer as opted to give up by tapping out. However, the clash was not an official match and Dominik had no one to his rescue before Veer decided to stop himself.  

Watch Veer Mahaan destroying The Mysterios:

Although Veer ended his absence from WWE's TV shows, he has been a regular appearance at WWE’s live events. He last appeared during his clash against Joe Alonzo at the WWE Main Event 495 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, USA on March 21, 2022. His clash against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Live Road to WrestleMania on March 6 was one of the big shows he attended. He has appeared in a total of nine live shows for WWE in this year and will finally be seen at WWE  Monday Night Raw on April 4.

Veer is a 34-year-old Indian origin wrestler, who previously was a professional baseball player. He was a pitching prospect for Pittsburgh Pirates and was also the inspiration for the Disney movie, ‘Million Dollar Arm’. He has been associated with WWE since 2018 and was a regular appearance on WWE NXT before making his main roster debut last year.  He made regular appearances on Raw alongside teammates Shanky and Jinder Mahal from July to September 2021, before Shanky and Mahal were drafted into the SmackDown brand.

First Published:
