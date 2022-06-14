India's Veer Mahaan Keeps Promise, Wins WWE Raw Match To Make Up For Young Fan's Birthday

Indian wrestling sensation and WWE superstar Veer Mahaan promised a young fan on social media that he would win a WWE Monday Night RAW match, ahead of his match against veteran star Rey Mysterio on Monday. The mother of the six-year-old boy named Landon, earlier put out a tweet saying none of her son’s friends showed up at his birthday party and revealed how clueless she was about making him feel alright. Veer then promised Landon that he will try to win a match on Raw for the kid and fulfilled the promise by defeating Mysterio in the recent episode.

“Not a single person showed up to my son’s 6th birthday. None. I invited his entire class of 24. I have no ides what to do or how to make this right for him,” the mother of the kid wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, replying to the tweet, Veer said, “Hey Landon!!! Namaste! I want you to know that when I get into the ring on @WWE #RAW on Monday night, I'm gonna try to win one for you. You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude. Have a great birthday, little bro”.

Veer Mahaan's feud against the Mysterios

Mahaan continued his unbeaten run in the red brand by defeating Mysterio within 3 minutes and 45 seconds of the match through a submission win, using his favorite move, the cervical clutch. In the June 6 episode of Raw, Mahaan had picked up a win against Dominik Mysterio via disqualification. Impressively, Dominik lasted over nine minutes against Mahaan but an interruption from his father saw the Indian wrestler win the match.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahaan has been targeting the Mysterios ever since he made his debut on Monday Night Raw. in his first official match in WWE Raw, Mahaan demolished Dominik, who had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. He has picked up dominant wins against superstars like Mustafa Ali, Robert Roode, Drew Gulak, Jeff Brooks, Sam Smothers, Bart Hansen, and Frank Lowman so far. Looking at his unbeaten run, it is almost certain that Mahaan will fight for major WWE titles soon in the future.

(Image: wwe.com)