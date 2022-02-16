Is Cody Rhodes Going To WWE? Wrestler And Wife Brandi Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi have officially left All Elite Wrestling, a statement from the organisation and the wrestler himself confirmed on Tuesday. According to reports, Cody was working as a free agent since the start of the year. Cody and AEW failed to agree to terms on a new contract, which could be the reason behind his departure from the promotion. Apart from being a wrestler, Cody was also the Executive Vice President of the company. AEW CEO Tony Khan issued a statement, thanking Cody and his wife Brandi for helping in the launch of All Elite Wrestling.

"Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long — something new, innovative and lasting. Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring. I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW," Tony Khan said in his statement.

Ever since the news of Cody leaving AEW has emerged, it is being reported that the 36-year-old could soon return to WWE to ply his trade. However, Cody is yet to confirm the development and no official statement has been made by WWE. Rhodes was part of the WWE set up from 2006 to 2016, but he parted ways with the company following a feud with Triple H. Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes was also a WWE wrestler.

Cody issues statement

Meanwhile, Rhodes issued his own personal statement after deciding to part ways with AEW. In his statement, Rhodes thanked Tony Khan and his wife Brandi for their continuous support and also acknowledged the contributions of several other people who backed him throughout his journey. Rhodes, on the other hand, did not make any reference to his future in the wrestling business or WWE.

"I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing Fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been lucky to be a part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He's taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He's a beautiful soul. Obviously I need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationship she fostered with Kulture City and American Heart Association," Rhodes wrote in his statement.

