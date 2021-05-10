Is John Cena Returning To WWE? 16-time Champion Drops MASSIVE Hint To Stump Fans

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot inside the WWE ring. For the most part of his career, he was known as the face of WWE, winning the world championship a whopping 16 times. But now, John Cena is focusing on his acting career and has only made sporadic appearances in WWE in the past few years. Recently though, the Leader of the Cenation once again took the wrestling community by storm with a cryptic Instagram post, which made fans query about a potential and exciting John Cena return.

Latest John Cena Instagram post sparks off rumours

John Cena loves to interact with his fans on various social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The John Cena Instagram handle is especially interesting as he is known for posting random pictures without any explanation to get fans talking. Earlier, he shared a picture of WWE’s logo on Instagram without any caption, supposedly teasing a return.

John Cena return: Karrion Kross vs John Cena could in the works?

A few weeks ago, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross showed interest in fighting John Cena, with the former champ reacting to it by sharing Kross’ pic on Instagram. This kicked off rumours of a possible Karrion Kross vs John Cena bout, with fans more than interested to see the clash at WrestleMania. Earlier, the Herald of Doomsday sat down with BT Sport where he once again pushed for the Cena bout, claiming that he would love to work with the man who inspired many to pursue their dreams.

“I’ve never met him before, but it’s very easy to see, very easy to tell he’s one of the hardest working people ever in this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have a job today. Personally, it would just be an honour to work with him,” said Karrion Kross.

John Cena WWE career: Fans react to Cena’s post

Within hours, the John Cena Instagram post went viral, generating 240,000 likes and around 3,500 comments on Instagram. While some asked Cena to return to WWE, others questioned when the Leader of the Cenation could make his comeback. “Cena, are you coming back. When, where?” asked a fan. “SummerSlam looks like a high possibility,” added another.

John Cena WWE career: Cena’s last appearance

The 16-time world champion last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. This year, it was for the first time since his debut that Cena missed a WrestleMania event.

