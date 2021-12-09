Is Rey Mysterio Retiring? WWE Legend Is Teasing A 'major Announcement'

Rey Mysterio took to his official Twitter handle on December 8 and put out a message that suggests that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar may be retiring soon. Mysterio has become one of the most prominent faces in WWE since his debut in 2002 on WWE's SmackDown.

Mysterio put out a tweet asking his followers to save the date of 9 December 2021 as he will reveal special news that will change the story of the character essayed by him: Rey Mysterio. Concluding his tweet, he asked his followers to stay tuned to his social media accounts.

9 de Diciembre, 2021

Anoten la fecha!

Revelaré una noticia que cambiará la historia de Rey Mysterio. Manténganse al pendiente de mis redes sociales.

🙏🏼💚🤍❤️🇲🇽#VivaLaRaza pic.twitter.com/XOQe8jMkIK — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 8, 2021

After winning multiple titles with the wrestling company over the years, he partnered with his son Dominic Mysterio, to form the tag team named, ‘The Mysterios’. He made his last WWE appearance during the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on December 6, where the Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy, consisting of Chad Gable and Otis.

A look at Rey Mysterio's WWE career

Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and has picked the WWE Cruiserweight Championship title three times, the World Heavyweight Championship title twice, the Intercontinental and United States Champion twice, and has also won the WWE Championship once.

The celebrated wrestling entertainer has won the Tag Team Championship on four occasions and has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio first father-son duo to win a WWE tag team title

Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik Mysterio, too, has made appearances in his father’s matches from early on in his childhood and later made his WWE debut in the SummerSlam 2020. He suffered a loss at the hands of Seth Rollins on his debut.

Dominik later teamed up with his father to defeat Rollins and Murphy to earn his first win in WWE. He was drafted under the SmackDown brand in October 2020 and teamed up with his father focusing on the WWE tag-team championship. Together they won the tag team championship at the WrestleMania Backlash and became the first father-son duo to become the tag team champions in WWE history. However, The Mysterio’s lost the title to The Usos during the Money in the Bank event.

(Image: wwe.com)