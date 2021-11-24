Is Ronda Rousey Still Contracted To WWE? Former Champion Gives Important Status Update

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently revealed details about her contract with WWE during a live stream on her Facebook handle on Monday. Rousey made her last WWE appearance during the WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. She lost her Raw Women’s Championship title to Becky Lynch after the latter defeated WWE Women’s SmackDown champion Charlotte, Flair, and Rousey in the PPV event. Having made her last appearance in 2019, Rousey was streaming a game on her Facebook handle on Monday, when she was asked a question about her WWE contract.

As per a report by Bleacher Report, answering the questions related to still being contracted with WWE during the Facebook live session, Rousey said, “I technically—I don't think I am. But who knows? That's a question for the lawyers." Rousey is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and officially debuted with WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble. She teamed up with Kurt Angle for her first official match at WrestleMania 34, where both wrestlers defeated the team of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Ronda Rousey remains in contact with Stephanie McMahon

The WWE superstar further revealed that she remains in contact with WWE’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon but also added that she hasn’t spoken to Triple H, the WWE Executive, ever since he suffered a cardiac issue in September this year. She picked up her only championship title with WWE by defeating Alexa Bliss at the WWE SummerSlam 2018. The superstar made many PPV and TV appearances for WWE, before losing her Women’s Raw title to Lynch in 2019.

Rousey is also a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in Judo and she decided to step away from WWE in order to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, who is also a former UFC fighter. As per Bleacher Report, during an interview on Wild Ride! in 2020, Rousey said, “What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f--king ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?”.

Watch Ronda Rousey's full live session-

(Image: wwe.com)