Is The Undertaker Returning To WWE Crown Jewel 2021? Everything We Know So Far

The WWE Crown Jewel will be taking place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. Meanwhile, the pay-per-view will be organised after a one-year hiatus as the event had to be scrapped last year due to the global pandemic. While there are many highly-anticipated matches that are scheduled to take place at this year's Crown Jewel, one of the megastar's returns has been doing so far and the person who is rumoured to make a comeback in Saudi Arabia is none other than the legendary Undertaker.

Will The Undertaker return at WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

In the last few days, a video of the Undertaker has been doing rounds on social media speculating his comeback to pro-wrestling at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2021. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline has made it clear that it is a 2019 video thereby, putting all the rumours to rest.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

In June last year, The 'Deadman' announced his retirement from wrestling in the final episode of The Last Ride. He decided to bring curtains down on his illustrious career after facing AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. Taker's win against AJ Styles in The Boneyard match served as a perfect swansong, which could probably answer why did the Undertaker retire. The 'Phenom' rode off into the darkness on a motorbike sending WWE fans for a trip down the memory lane, in what was billed as one of WrestleMania's best matches. The Deadman's age is also likely a reason he decided to bid adieu to professional wrestling.

The Undertaker's successful career

ark William Calaway, better known by his stage name The Undertaker, has been of the most prominent and influential members of the WWE setup since his debut in 1990. The Deadman holds the record for most wins at WrestleMania, winning the WWE’s biggest yearly event 25 times. The Undertaker held a 21-year winning streak at WrestleMania which was halted by Brock Lesnar in 2014. The Undertaker has also won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice and lifted the Royal Rumble in 2007. The Undertaker has also won the WWF Hardcore Championship 1 time and featured in the WWF World Tag Team Championship 6 times.

