Is WWE Draft Taking Place After Clash At The Castle Edition Of SmackDown On September 9?

The WWE Clash at the Castle is likely to be held next month, however, if rumours are to be believed, then there will be shuffling of superstars with WWE Draft likely to take place post the pay-per-view (PPV) event. Despite WWE being split into two brands Raw and SmackDown, wrestlers from both rosters appear on the other show, especially before and after PPV events.

Will there be superstars shakeup post WWE Clash at the Castle?

According to Bleacher Report which has cited Fightful Select, various WWE SmackDown Superstars are scheduled to appear on the September 5 and 12 episodes of Raw, and the Raw Superstars will be heading to the September 9 edition of WWE SmackDown. The report further states that some WWE talent reportedly also said they have been told things which has got them believing that the draft is coming after Clash at the Castle, although it hasn't been confirmed to them.

The report also states that the need for a draft will increase since Triple H will be in a better position to place the talents according to his desire after becoming the new head of creative and also expanding the roster. Triple H has recently brought back superstars who were released by WWE over the past year. The likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row are all back in the mix, with the roster now continuing to expand.

WWE Clash at the Castle possible matchups

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre will be the biggest matchup of the WWE Clash at the Castle PPV event. However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, recently reported that McIntyre has been having a "rough" back injury that caused WWE to pull him from live events this weekend. Sapp also added that the injury will not require surgery, and McIntyre is still scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the universal title.

Drew McIntyre will be competing against Roman Reigns in front of his home fans next month and will look to create a major upset and win the undisputed title. Besides McIntyre, Sheamus and Finn Balor are all expected to feature in matches during Clash at the Castle event.

With no matches being booked for United States Championship or Intercontinental Championship so far, Sheamus might get an opportunity to challenge Bobby Lashley for US title or Gunther for Intercontinental Championship. Finn Balor, who is currently a part of the Judgement day faction, is likely to go up against Edge after the rated R superstar recently announced that he will look to destroy the faction he had created.