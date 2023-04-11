'It's A Countdown Now To People Being Axed': Several WWE Superstars Are Set To Be Released

With WWE getting sold to Endeavour, a company that also owns UFC, media reports have claimed that several top superstars in the company are set to be released. Amid WWE and UFC’s merger, Vince McMahon returned to his former role of handling creative directions on RAW last week, which marked the first red brand show after WrestleMania 39. As reported by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, McMahon’s return to the creative director role could mean that several individuals are set to face the axe.

“It’s a countdown now to people being axed,” said Alvarez. While the remark is understood to be referred to WWE office employees, it could also mean that superstars who were previously released by Vince McMahon and were later rehired by Triple H fear being let go again. This could possibly turn out to a big upset for the WWE fans, who were on cloud nine ever since Triple H began bringing some of the big names back into the company.

McMahon decided to retire last year following the emergence of a Wall Street Journal report that claimed he had paid out millions of dollars to former female employees in order keep their mouths shut over allegations of sexual misconduct. This led the WWE board to launch an investigation against McMahon. It was later revealed during a regulatory filing on Monday that the payments made between 2006 to 2022 amount to a total of USD 14.6 million.

WWE news: Are Drew McIntyre and Bayley leaving WWE?

Meanwhile, a week after WrestleMania 39, another report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has clarified the reason behind Drew McIntyre’s absence from WWE TV. The Scottish Warrior suffered a loss against Gunther during the Intercontinental Championship match at the premium live event and hasn’t appeared on RAW or SmackDown ever since. His sudden absence from the roaster has led to fans speculating that McIntyre is not happy with WWE’s creative plans or with the money being offered to him.

ALSO READ | Vince McMahon Confirms WWE-UFC Merger, Says 'together, We Will Be A $21+ Billion Powerhouse'

As per the report, McIntyre’s absence has got nothing to do with his absence as he recovering from health-related issues. His health issues reportedly date back to even before WrestleMania 39. At the same time, another report by PW Insider clarified WWE superstar Bayley’s future in the company amid her recent cryptic social media activity. It is understood that the renowned star won’t be leaving the company, and her social media activity seems likely to be for a storyline.