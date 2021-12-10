Jeff Hardy Released: WWE Universe Backs Star After Reports Of Him Being Fired Emerge

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy’s second stint with WWE has come to an end as the wrestler has been released from his contract with the wrestling company, following an incident that took place on December 4 during a live event in Edinburg, Texas. As per a report by PW Insider, Hardy was competing in a six-man tag team with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against the universal champion Roman Reigns and The Uso brothers. After appearing to be sluggish throughout the match, he left the ring and disappeared into the crowd at one point, and never returned.

For those asking, this is the full video of Jeff Hardy last night #wwe #jeffhardy pic.twitter.com/yZdYiUGIbb — That wrestling guy (@Rymont14) December 6, 2021

How did the wrestling world react to Jeff Hardy's exit?

44-year-old Hardy has battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout his career and as per PW Insider, the WWE offered help and rehabilitation to the star but he did not accept the offer and ended up losing his WWE contract. Meanwhile, on knowing about the development many prominent WWE personalities took to their official social media handles and extended their support to the former WWE world champion. WWE superstar Damian Priest mentioned Jeff Hardy in his tweet and said, “I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul”.

I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8CZ6QXhKwt — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) December 9, 2021

At the same time, current WWE champion Big E took to his Twitter handle and said, “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best”. At the same time, WWE star Mustafa Ali also tweeted in support of Hardy and said, “ I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family”. Meanwhile, many WWE fans also expressed their views on Jeff Hardy losing his WWE contract.

Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021

I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. pic.twitter.com/m7Qp1XOo6t — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2021

How did the fans react to Jeff Hardy losing his WWE contract?

Smh foolish of @WWE to do that. Well u got no real competition for Roman Reigns now. It would’ve been cool to see him face Jeff Hardy. Now they’re without a real high flyer, other than Ricochet and Rey Mysterio if they send him back to Smackdown. — JasonTheIntrovert (@IntrovertJason) December 9, 2021

They have to protect their talent. If he’s going to show up like he did, other wrestlers are in risk of getting hurt. They’ve stuck with him in the past. If he’s declining their offer to get him help, they had to do what’s best for business. This isn’t like the other cuts. — Realistic Cowboys Fan (@NoDay13ut2day) December 9, 2021

SmackDown barley has any Top Contenders for Roman to feud with until Next Year’s Draft in October



Jeff Hardy would’ve been a nice step. This was definitely a foolish move on WWE’s Behalf — Joseph Burns (@Joe_WWE1) December 9, 2021

Something must’ve happened,I don’t believe this was budget cuts — M1GU3L (@YEAHITSM2) December 9, 2021

(Image: wwe.com)