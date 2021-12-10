Last Updated:

Jeff Hardy Released: WWE Universe Backs Star After Reports Of Him Being Fired Emerge

Jeff Hardy was released from his contract with WWE following an incident during a live event in Texas last week. The wrestlin world has now reacted to his exit.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jeff Hardy

(Image: wwe.com)


WWE superstar Jeff Hardy’s second stint with WWE has come to an end as the wrestler has been released from his contract with the wrestling company, following an incident that took place on December 4 during a live event in Edinburg, Texas. As per a report by PW Insider, Hardy was competing in a six-man tag team with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against the universal champion Roman Reigns and The Uso brothers. After appearing to be sluggish throughout the match, he left the ring and disappeared into the crowd at one point, and never returned. 

How did the wrestling world react to Jeff Hardy's exit?

44-year-old Hardy has battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout his career and as per PW Insider, the WWE offered help and rehabilitation to the star but he did not accept the offer and ended up losing his WWE contract. Meanwhile, on knowing about the development many prominent WWE personalities took to their official social media handles and extended their support to the former WWE world champion. WWE superstar Damian Priest mentioned Jeff Hardy in his tweet and said, “I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul”.

At the same time, current WWE champion Big E took to his Twitter handle and said, “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best”. At the same time, WWE star Mustafa Ali also tweeted in support of Hardy and said, “ I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family”. Meanwhile, many WWE fans also expressed their views on Jeff Hardy losing his WWE contract.

How did the fans react to Jeff Hardy losing his WWE contract?

(Image: wwe.com)

