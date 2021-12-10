Jeff Hardy's Wife Beth Hardy Reacts To Wrestler's Release From WWE

Jeff Hardy's WWE journey has come to an end once again after the wrestler was released by WWE following an incident at a live event that took place on December 4 in Texas. According to multiple media reports, the news about Jeff Hardy's release was first reported by Fightful, with Sean Ross Sapp adding that the charismatic enigma had been offered help and rehab which he did not accept.

Why was Jeff Hardy released?

According to a report by PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was released by WWE after he had disappeared into the crowd during the live event tag team match. He did not return to the ring to continue fighting following which WWE decided to pull him out from another house show in Corpus Christi, Texas at the American Bank Center.

Jeff Hardy wife Beth Hardy responds to Jeff Jardy WWE release

Jeff Hardy wife Beth Hardy took to her Twitter account and wrote that the family is good. She tweeted“Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks. [peace sign fingers emoji],”. Jeff Hardy is yet to release a statement following his release by WWE.

WWE is yet to release an official statement on Jeff Hardy but the future of the wrestler remains quite unclear as he is believed to have had a lot of time left on his WWE deal.

Jeff Hardy return to WWE

Jeff Hardy along with his brother Matt Hardy also known as The Hardy Boyz made their return to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. They were added as the surprise entrants in the ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. It was Matt's first appearance in WWE since 2010, while Jeff had first left the company back in 2009. Matt Hardy however left WWE once again in 2020 after his contract expired. He then joined WWE rival AEW, debuting for them on the March 18, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.