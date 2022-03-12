John Cena Inspired By Baahubali Star Rana Daggubati; Shares 'Never Give Up' Message

John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The now 44-year-old made his debut in professional wrestling back in November 1999 and is still signed to the WWE. Cena is a 16-time World Champion and has made own the WWE Championship as many as thirteen times, a world record at the moment.

He was set to take up a career as a bodybuilder before joining the world of professional wrestling. Once he entered the ring, he kept scaling to greater heights in his career. Cena is also won the United States Championship five times.

Recently, Sony Sports Network worked on a documentary where Cena’s entire journey from his school life to his wrestling career will be shown. Veteran actor Rana Daggubati will be playing the lead role. SPN captioned the video and wrote, “From being bullied in the schoolyard to a 16-time champion | @JohnCena's complete journey on the Sony Sports Network’s YouTube channel. Watch now!

Humbled by the gesture, Daggubati, who’s mostly known for his role in Baahubali, called Cena an inspiration for the younger generation. Daggubati took to Twitter and wrote, “Enjoyed making this with @SonySportsNetwk and @WWEIndia. @JohnCena. You are truly an inspiration to many!”

John Cena on Rana Daggubati: 'I’m inspired by those such as yourself'

Cena didn’t miss out on the tweet and dropped a heartfelt message for his followers. He also had words of praise for the Baahubali star, who has also acted in several other movies like The Ghazi Attack. Cena retweeted Rana Daggubati's Tweet with a note that read, “Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!!”

Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!! https://t.co/bJfC2Bk0pD — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 12, 2022

Apart from garnering laurels in his wrestling career, Cena has also plied his trade in acting. He was first seen in Marine (2006) Thereafter, he acted in movies like Blockers and Bumblebee (both in 2018), Trainwreck (2015), and Ferdinand (2017). Back in 2005, he released his debut solo album named, You Can’t See Me. Cena has also lent his helping hand for a number of charitable institutions, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation.