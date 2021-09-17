John Cena Responds To Query On Wrestling For Another Company Apart From WWE In Future

WWE superstar John Cena responded to a fan’s question by stating that he would never fight for any company other than WWE, on being asked about his plans for wrestling with another company in the future. Cena, a 16-time World Champion with WWE faced the question during a question-and-answer session at the Florida Supercon via Reed Pop. Cena was present at the event interacting with his fans and answering questions on various topics from his wrestling career to his career in movies as an actor.

In a video posted on youtube by a fan present at the Florida Supercon, Cena can be seen answering the questions from the audience. He was asked by a fan if they will ever see him with another wrestling company. In reply to the question, Cena said, “There is a whole like never say never philosophy and I am also there with life because you never know what life would bring you. But, I can with certainty say no.” Following Cena’s hilarious reply, the audience at the Miami Beach Convention center started lauding the wrestler with cheers and claps. The answer by Cena on not joining other wrestling companies received cheers from the audience because former WWE stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson recently signed with All Elite Wrestling(AEW).

Watch the full video of the QnA session-

John Cena has appeared in many films like 'The Suicide Squad', 'F9' and others.

Cena made a return to the WWE ring for a brief time this summer, however, he is not expected to make appearances as a regular wrestler. He had a memorable battle with Roman Reigns at the Summerslam which remained the only televised match in Cena’s recent WWE run. Meanwhile, in a non-televised 6-man Tag-team match, Cena teamed up with the Mysterios to earn a win over The Bloodline (The Usos and Roman Reigns). Cena has teamed up with the Mysterious several times for many live events and non-televised dark matches for WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown.

John Cena made his WWE debut back in 2000 and has gone on to win 16 World Championship titles with the wrestling company, chaired by Vince McMahon. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most no. of world champion titles. At the same time, Cena made his acting debut in 2006 and has highly spoken through the years about his love for telling stories. He has acted in many successful movies such as Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, and F9, among many others.

(Image: AP)