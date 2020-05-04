John Cena Surprises 7-year-old Kid Despite The Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

WWE superstar John Cena has been known to go the extra mile to interact with his fans. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, John Cena made a heartwarming gesture as he surprised a 7-year-old kid named David Castle. Castle is currently battling a life-threatening Wilms tumour, which is a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys. John Cena surprised David Castle by visiting his house in Tampa Bay and congratulating him for his upcoming birthday which is on May 8, 2020.

While talking to WFLA News, David Castle’s mother, Tammy revealed that John Cena brought a lot of goodies for her son. The goodies included two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands. Tammy also said that David was very excited to meet John Cena and had ‘tears of joy’ when John Cena left. A video of John Cena talking to David Castle also went viral on Twitter this week.

John Cena charity: The video of John Cena interacting with David

.@JohnCena is the best. ❤️



No one has granted more wishes. And a pandemic won’t stop him.



Cena surprises 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida, via @WFLA: https://t.co/rWWgznGjzs pic.twitter.com/TcyBatl4Km — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 3, 2020

John Cena, who has granted over 650 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation, makes sure nothing stops hope - not even a pandemic.



The 16-time World Champion fulfilled another wish by visiting a seven-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida. pic.twitter.com/TL7WhZJDjY — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 4, 2020

Tammy Castle revealed that her son was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour last year in October. The tumour has already started to spread on other parts of his body. Tammy Castle said that her son, David, has already ‘undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital. He still has many months of radiation and chemotherapy to go’. According to reports, John Cena’s surprise visit was made possible by Pasco County Fire Rescue.

I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay pic.twitter.com/jGVweqBOAu — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 29, 2020

