John Cena Teases WWE Return In A Cryptic Instagram Post About WWE SummerSlam 2020

When it comes to the most decorated superstars to step foot in the WWE ring, few have justified their name in the conversation in such convincing fashion as John Cena. In his two-decade-long wrestling career, John Cena has delivered a host of memorable matches and has won the WWE Championship 16 times, tied for the most championship reigns with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. His last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 36 where he fought Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match – a match that was hailed by many. Since then, The Champ has not appeared in the WWE ring, but fans still hope to see John Cena step foot in the squared circle for one last dance.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: Asuka vs Bayley and Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose announced

Cena WWE comeback on the cards? John Cena teases WWE return

There were rumours earlier that John Cena could make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and John Cena has now fuelled those rumours by teasing his return. The former WWE Champion posts cryptic images on Instagram every now and then with no captions. He posted a picture this week of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, but blurred The Texas Rattlesnake's face and added a question mark on it. “Stone Cold SummerSlam” was written above the Rattlesnake’s image who was seen wearing John Cena’s in-ring cap.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: Braun Strowman to defend his title against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

The post immediately sent WWE fans into a frenzy. Reacting to the post, many asked John Cena to confirm the news of his return, while others criticised him for posting such a confusing image. “Are you coming to SummerSlam, John?” wrote a fan. “What? What is he trying to say? Will both Cena and Austin appear at SummerSlam?” added another. “Hope he would show up,” commented the third. At the time of writing, the post received more than 138,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 more matches announced, including Seth Rollins vs Dominik

Cena WWE comeback: Is John Cena taking a break from wrestling?

In an interview this year, John Cena revealed that he’s taking a break from wrestling and doing what he loves - acting. John Cena will be seen in the upcoming action extravaganza Fast & Furious 9. While talking to Collider, John Cena said that he finds a lot of similarities between acting and wrestling. “It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE. I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, ‘Hey, we’re going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy’s going to be a player."

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 major championship matches announced, including McIntyre vs Orton

Image credits: WWE.com, John Cena/Instagram