John Cena To Launch Third Book 'Elbow Grease: Fast Friends' On September 29 This Year

Apart from announcing his WrestleMania fight opposite Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ for the upcoming WrestleMania 36, John Cena has once again surprised his fans by revealing the release date of his third book. John Cena’s best-selling children series “Elbow Grease” is set to release its third instalment on Tuesday, September 29 and his whole fanbase has been buzzing with excitement. Here’s everything you need to know about John Cena’s new book.

WWE news: John Cena book is set to release on September 29

New characters, new friendships, and new fun lessons. Thanks to @GMA #GMABookClub for helping me debut the newest installment in the #ElbowGrease series... Elbow Grease: Fast Friends! https://t.co/6zme6HFwhC pic.twitter.com/G9vVtA0eYi — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 18, 2020

John Cena’s book “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends” will be released through Kindle and hardcore on September 29. The WWE superstar wrote the book himself and Howard McWilliam conducted the illustrations. The expectations over the third instalment are pretty much high since the first instalment of Elbow Grease was billed as the No.1 bestseller by the New York Times. The second instalment of the series also notched the top spot of the ‘Bestsellers’.

WWE news: John Cena’s future in the WWE

The 16-time World Champion is currently lined up opposite Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36. Needless to say, John Cena is expected to stay away from WWE once he gets done with WrestleMania. The WWE veteran has currently turned his attention towards the cinematic universe.

During a lot of interviews, John Cena has stated that his physical condition does not allow him for a ‘full-time’ stint in the WWE. However, he enjoys performing in front of audiences and his love towards the s[ort of wrestling brings him back every time. Apart from his third book launch and WrestleMania fight, John Cena is also set to appear in the ninth instalment of Fast and Furious, although its release has been postponed to early 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

