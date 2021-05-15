John Cena Vs Edge: How The Top 2000s WWE Rivalry Converted Into Off-screen Friendship

John Cena and Edge need no introduction as both the wrestlers have attained legendary status after wrestling for more than a decade in WWE. While Edge continues to be an in-ring performer, John Cena has not entered the square ring for over a year now. However, back in the 2000s during the Ruthless aggression era, the John Cena vs Edge rivalry resulted in some amazing matches that are forever etched in the minds of the fans.

John Cena vs Edge off-screen chemistry

While both wrestlers hated each other in the ring, the chemistry between the two outside the ring is completely different. As per an article by Wrestling World, both Cena and Edge ( Edge real name is Adam Copeland) are great friends outside the ring. The report also states that Edge would help Cena overcome one of his greatest fears - that of heights. While speaking to WWE Network broadcast "Untold" about the 2006 TLC match, Cena spoke about the great help he received from Edge.

"My philosophy in the nature of contact in entertainment sports is that you always have to be in control. If you feel you can't do something, then you don't have to do it. I am afraid of heights. Again, I would only ever do what I was sure I was doing. And during that match, I knew every commercial I did was safe, including those manoeuvres that fans had seen me do 10 or 1000 times. Even if it hurts to fall off a ladder every time, you already know what to expect. This has always helped me in the process, " said Cena.

Putting limelight on the ending of the match, in which he threw Edge on tables positioned below the ladder, Cena confirmed that this spot was not for nothing but Edge insisted on putting it into practice. While speaking about Cena's mindset during the match Edge said, "He had to go through a really good fight of nerves. But he did it anyway. I wanted to be the one to suffer the last spot on the tables because it was the only way to send the match to the stars and close the feud. Also, I totally trusted John and knew he would do it as safely as possible."

John Cena WWE return rumour gains attention

John Cena has always got love and support from the fans, whenever he has stepped inside the ring. The leader of Cenation was seen wrestling in WWE at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. However recently the The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' recently teased fans over John Cena WWE return by posting a WWE logo on his Instagram handle. The post gained all the attention garnering 240,000 likes and around 3,500 comments.

John Cena WWE records

Speaking about John Cena WWE records, the wrestler after hustling for over a decade inside the ring and earning the loyalty and respect of fans managed to have a total of 25 Championship title top his name. Cena has 13 World Championships, 3 World Heavyweight Championships, 5 United States Championships and 2 WWE and World Tag Team Championships. He has 11 wins and 3 losses at Wrestlemania. In 15 years of his Wrestling career, Cena has 467-194 win/loss record.

