The excitement is already growing by leaps and bounds for the upcoming episode of RAW as WWE celebrates 20 years of John Cena. John Cena will return on the June 27 episode of WWE RAW, which will take place in Laredo, Texas. The date also holds a special place in 16-time WWE World Champion's career because he made his official TV debut on SmackDown as a rookie on the very day and went toe-to-toe with Kurt Angle back in 2002.

WWE celebrated John Cena return with a special video

The WWE on Friday posted a John Cena video on its social media handle for fans to look back at the monumental journey of his legendary career. The 5-minute video consists of Cena going against some of the legendary wrestlers in the company and some of the current and former stars also praising the wrestler. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon termed Cena a real-life superhero. Triple H who has had numerous in-ring battles with John Cena during his wrestling days termed the superstar as the franchise player.

The Champ is back, and you can see him by looking back at monumental moments from the career of the 16-time World Champion! Don’t miss the return of @JohnCena, this Monday at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/gy8sBXz6cB — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2022

During the recent episode of WWE RAW Vince McMahon while hyping up John Cena's return said that the Raw has been on air for 30 years, while Cena has been on top for two-thirds of the time during that period. While Cena makes his return to WWE after quite a while now, there is no news about him competing in a match or not.

John Cena's WWE career

John Cena is a 16-time world champion with WWE. The leader of the 'Cenation' won the WWE Championship a total of 13 times while winning the World Heavyweight Championship three times. The former WWE Champion holds the joint record for most World Champonship reigns and should he have just one more title run, he stands a chance to create a WWE record. Cena had last wrestled inside the ring way back in September 2021, when he appeared on SmackDown to team up with The Mysterios against The Usos. The superstar has been busy with his big banner movie projects ever since.

The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' is also two time Royal Rumble winner. Cena won the event back in 2008 and 2013 and then went onto headline WrestleMania on both occasions and won the title. Cena is among 6 superstars who have won the Royal Rumble twice. Cena is also a five-time United States Champion winning his first US title at Wrestlemania. In his decorated wrestling career, Cena has headlined WrestleMania five times.