Jon Jones Says It’s ‘inevitable’ That He Will Work For WWE In The Future

Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He edged out a decision win over his opponent. It was a controversial decision as fans and several pros in the game argued that the challenger could have rightly been awarded the victory. Nonetheless, following the successful title defence, many were left wondering about what could be next for the champion. Interestingly, Jon Jones has plenty of enticing matchups in the company. There's also a long-awaited move to the heavyweight division. While he is certainly focused on continuing his reign in the UFC, Jon Jones recently revealed that a move to WWE is perhaps inevitable.

Jon Jones discusses move to WWE after UFC 247 win

In conversation with Sports Illustrated, Jon Jones stated that he feels a move to the WWE would be inevitable. He also added that he has always respected the company. Jon Jones also believes that he would do well in WWE as he has the size, the athleticism and the following required to transition over really well. Jones further added that it would be a dream come true if he got the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest.

If Jon Jones decides to make a transition to the WWE, he would not be the first MMA fighter to do so. While Cain Velasquez was one of the most recent UFC fighters to make his WWE debut, NXT star Matt Riddle has also competed for the UFC before being released for failed drug tests. Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and the reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are the two biggest names in WWE who have also been massive stars in UFC. Considering Jon Jones' current star status amongst fans, it is safe to assume that he would be a big attraction in the WWE.

Image credits: Instagram | Jon Jones