Jon Moxley Thinks WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Would Call AEW Fights 'Garbage'

Jon Moxley's relationship with WWE President Vince McMahon is deteriorating by the day, as the former SHIELD member has once again pulled Vince into a verbal battle, claiming that his old employer Vince McMahon would label the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) fights as "garbage."

Speaking to Cincy 360 with Tony Pike ahead of this week's episode Dynamite, which takes place in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, he said, “No one is trying to tone each other down or say, ‘that’s too much.’ Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and say, ‘That’s garbage. They’re not selling. Slow it down. It’s crap.’ Blood and guts or whatever, but he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts. I feel vindicated. I said a lot about how I felt wrestling should be, that’s what AEW was going to do and that’s what we did. Now, look where we are. Now, I’m going to have a bit of flex.”

Moxley has been one of the men that has been shooting back at WWE ever since he left the industry on April 30, 2019. He never misses an opportunity to unleash the F-word or express his brutally honest thoughts about Vince or his promotion. Jon Moxley had a highly successful career in WWE, but his booking was unusual in the latter few months of his career, and The Dude was obviously upset. Former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose was the first major figure to jump from WWE to AEW.

Jon Moxley on AEW’s success:

Moxley complimented Tony Khan for making AEW a huge success and shared his opinions on how far the promotion has gone since he originally signed with it in 2019, particularly in light of the massive inflow of talent that has joined AEW this year alone.

In his interview with Cincy 360, he shared his thought about AEW: “It’s cool, “It’s crazy to see when this was all an idea a few years ago, and Tony Khan was sitting at my kitchen table and being like ‘we’re going to have real TV, we’re going to do real touring, it’s the real thing.’ And it’s like ‘really? Wow.’ It just seemed almost unrealistic, you know? To take the gamble to come here and be like ‘you guys are doing that, I want to be a part of it. Maybe we’ll fall flat on our face and all look stupid, and this will be a big disaster. But if it’s successful, that would be really cool because that’s what wrestling needs.’ Looking at it now, two and a half years later, I don’t think it could’ve gone any better. I don’t think we could’ve imagined it going any better.”

Moxley’s match against Suzuki

Minoru Suzuki approached Jon Moxley after his match at All Out against Satoshi Kojima, and a match for AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, the former AEW world champion's hometown, was scheduled. The main event was the fight, and as expected, both men went hard at one other, with Suzuki hurting his eye and resulting in a half-face of blood. After a second Paradigm Shift, Jon Moxley won the match and celebrated with the people in the stadium to send the audience home thrilled.

Image credits: AP/ Vince McMahon Twitter