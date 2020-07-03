Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Ordinance In Knox County, Tennessee

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs aka Kane recently grabbed attention as he voted against a COVID-19 mask mandate in his county. According to reporter Zack Rickens, Knox County voted 7-1 on a COVID-19 mask mandate, and the only one who voted against it was Glenn Jacobs – a man who wore a scary red mask for almost 20 years when he was working for WWE as Kane. The seven people who voted in favour of the mandate were six medical professionals and a representative of Knox County Schools.

Highlighting the incident on Twitter, Rickens revealed that Glenn Jacobs aka Kane went against the mandate during the ‘Knox County Board of Health vote’. The COVID-19 mask mandate would have forced people to wear masks inside some specific buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rickens also stated that the board will re-evaluate the mandate at its next meeting.

BREAKING: Knox County Board of Health votes 7-1 to mandate a mask ordinance for anyone inside certain buildings.



Mayor Jacobs is the only nay.



Board will re-evaluate the order at its next meeting. — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) July 1, 2020

While talking to the New York Post, Dr James Shamiyeh said that the mask mandate could be a massive help in limiting hospitalisations. “Masks impact transmissions, so in three weeks cases have not spiked, so in six weeks hospitalisations have not been affected,” said Shamiyeh. “There’s a natural lag in any conversation that you have around COVID,” he added.

Kane Mayor of Knox County: Kane's recent WWE appearances

After a long absence, Kane made his WWE return on the September 16, 2019 edition of WWE RAW. This time he returned as Mayor Glenn Jacobs. During the episode, he used his power as mayor to win the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. However, later in the day, he dropped the title back to Truth and went on to make a cameo in the main event. Jacobs was seen in his Kane persona when he saved then Universal Champion Seth Rollins from Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and The O.C. However, Kane was attacked by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and was out of action for months.

Kane later appeared in a WWE SmackDown episode before Royal Rumble 2020 where he helped his Hell-NO partner Daniel Bryan take down The Fiend. Kane has not appeared in WWE since. According to reports, Glenn Jacobs has retired from WWE and is focusing on his political career.

Image Source: WWE.com

