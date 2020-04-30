Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Make Their WWE NXT Debuts Next Week

Karrion Kross aka Killer Kross and Scarlett aka Scarlett Bordeaux are scheduled to make their official WWE NXT TV debuts next week. In the past few months, the pair has made a few appearances on WWE NXT, but next week they will officially arrive in the ring. A few weeks ago, Karrion Kross was seen attacking Tommaso Ciampa backstage and according to many, that started a new storyline between the two. Earlier, WWE released a promo of the duo’s debut where Scarlett can be seen issuing a warning for next week. She said that the clock is ticking, but it's about to stop. Karrion Kross also made a small appearance in the promo.

WWE has been teasing Karrion Kross’ debut for weeks and now that he is set to make his official debut next week, fans could see him face Tommaso Ciampa in the upcoming segments. According to many, Karrion Kross will defeat Tommaso Ciampa in his debut match and will go on to have a rivalry with Finn Balor, Adam Cole and others. Karrion Kross could also make a run for the WWE NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Scarlett could challenge the winner of Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai match.

Karrion Kross: Wrestling overview

Karrion Kross is a wrestling veteran who has worked with several major pro-wrestling companies including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and multiple promotions on the independent circuit. In 2015, Karrion Kross appeared on WWE RAW where he teamed up with Darren Young to face The Ascension. In February 2019, Karrion Kross officially signed a deal with WWE.

Scarlett: Wrestling overview

Scarlett aka Scarlett Bordeaux is also an experienced wrestler and has worked with pro-wrestling companies like Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Ring of Honor, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and many more. Scarlett made her first WWE in-ring appearance in 2015 when she lost to Nia Jax. Just like Kross, she officially signed a contract with WWE in 2019 after months of training at WWE Performance Center.

