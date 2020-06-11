Karrion Kross Sends A Message To Adam Cole, Could Go After His NXT Championship

Since the day Karrion Kross made his WWE NXT debut, fans have been asking WWE NXT and Triple H to include him in a storyline with NXT Champion Adam Cole. This week, WWE gave fans what they wanted as they teased an upcoming feud between the two superstars. On this week's episode, fans saw Adam Cole face Dexter Lumis in a singles match before receiving a message from Karrion Kross which was delivered by Kross’ partner Scarlett. According to many, in the upcoming episodes, Karrion Kross could attack The Undisputed ERA leader and officially kick off the storyline. There is speculation that the feud between the two could go on for months and conclude with Karrion Kross becoming the WWE NXT Champion.

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole declares himself the “most dominant man in WWE NXT”

After successfully retaining his title at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Adam Cole appeared in the ring with the other Undisputed ERA members. Cole said that he doesn’t care who challenges him next because he’s sure no one can beat him. Adam Cole then turned to Dexter Lumis and told him that he’ll defeat him at the main event. Adam Cole said Dexter Lumis made a big mistake by attacking Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver and he will pay for what he did. He then left the ring with the Undisputed ERA while looking at Dexter Lumis who was sitting at ringside.

WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole defeats Dexter Lumis

The bell rang and Dexter Lumis started punishing the NXT Champion. Lumis then tried to trap Adam Cole in the kata gatame, but 'The Messiah of the Backbreaker' bounced back and hit a superkick for a near-fall. The NXT Champion then tried to deliver a Panama Sunrise, but Lumis recovered and trapped him in the kata gatame. After this, Bobby Fish entered the ring and distracted the referee, while Strong came in from behind and hit Lumis with an enzuigiri. Adam Cole then delivered the Last Shot to win the match.

WWE NXT results: Scarlett appears, delivers Karrion Kross’ message to Adam Cole

Adam Cole celebrated his win by ordering The Undisputed ERA to punish Dexter Lumis. The Velveteen Dream proceeded to save the day and attacked Strong and Fish to save Lumis. All the four superstars took their brawl backstage, leaving Adam Cole alone in the ring. The lights went out and Scarlett made her way to the ring. She walked down the ramp and set an hourglass on the apron. The Karrion Kross logo appeared on the screen, indicating that he will go after Adam Cole and his title.

