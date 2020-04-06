Kevin Owens Reveals He Planned Something Even Bigger Against Rollins At WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins by climbing to the top of the WrestleMania sign and putting Rollins through the announcers' table. Though what Kevin Owens did at WrestleMania was dangerous, Owens recently took to Twitter and revealed what he had actually planned for WrestleMania was even more dangerous. WrestleMania 36 which was scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida was moved to WWE Performance Centre in Orlando because of coronavirus outbreak.

In the tweet, Kevin Owens revealed that if WrestleMania 36 would have taken place at the Raymond James Stadium, then he would have tried to jump from the pirate ship which WWE had brought in for display as this year’s WrestleMania was pirate-themed. Kevin Owens said the pirate ship was huge and he would have jumped from a much higher place. Kevin Owens also shared some pictures of the pirate ship and the place he would have jumped from.

True story:



I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.



It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

Here’s one of the pics I took that night. You can see my dad’s head at the bottom left, ha! @steen_terry pic.twitter.com/apaypfhDYM — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

WrestleMania 36 results: Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins

The starting few minutes of the match were seemingly a brawl. Both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were not trying to headlock or suplex each other, instead trying to hit each other as hard as possible. The two went back and forth for a few more minutes before Seth Rollins hit Kevin Owens with the ring bell to get himself disqualified. As fans believed the match was over, Kevin Owens picked up the mic and slammed Seth Rollins.

Kevin Owens said that The Monday Night Messiah had decided to take an easy way out and challenged Rollins to keep fighting under no-disqualification rules. Seth Rollins accepted and the match and the singles match then turned into a no-disqualification match. Seth Rollins entered the ring and hit Kevin Owens with a running knee. He then used the steel steps and a chair to punish Owens, but Owens recovered and hit Seth Rollins with the ring bell. Kevin Owens then climbed to the top of the WrestleMania sign and put Rollins through the announcers' table. Kevin Owens then proceeded to drag Seth Rollins back to the ring and pinned him to pick up the win.

