Kevin Owens Says Rollins Vs Mysterio ‘Eye For An Eye’ Match “sounds Terrible”

At the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are scheduled to face each other in the first-ever ‘Eye for an Eye’ match. According to various reports, the winner “must pull out his opponent’s eye in order to win the match”, in what is yet another interesting concept. It is widely suggested that CGI is going to be used for the eye-gouging bit but there is speculation that WWE could use a glass eye. Whatever happens, fans can’t wait to see how a PG company like WWE delivers a gruesome match such as this.

Also Read l Kevin Owens says he spoke to Triple H, Vince McMahon about possibly returning to WWE NXT

Several WWE superstars also cannot wait to see the upcoming match. Earlier, during a backstage interview, former WWE Champion Kevin Owens gave his opinion on the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match. “Look, it sounds terrible that, you know, it seems like the outcome of this match is going to be one man taking another man’s eye out. But Extreme Rules is subtitled, or whatever you want to call it, ‘The Horror Show’,” Kevin Owens said.

Also Read l WWE RAW results & highlights: Sasha Banks and Bayley win, Kevin Owens stuns Seth Rollins

Though he claimed that the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match “sounds terrible,” he admitted that he and his wife are huge “horror movie fans” and will definitely watch the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV. Kevin Owens then revealed that he’s in ‘Team Rey Mysterio’ and prays that the Master of 619 leaves ‘The Horror Show’ with Seth Rollin’s ‘eye in his hand’. Kevin Owens concluded saying that the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match will be very interesting to watch.

Also Read l Kevin Owens pulls out of WWE RAW after COVID-19 case at Performance Center: WWE News

WWE Eye for Eye prediction: Will Rey Mysterio lose to Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules 2020?

According to various reports, Seth Rollins will defeat Rey Mysterio at the event and will make the “sacrifice” he’s been talking about for months. Reports claim that this will lead to Dominik’s return who could start a revenge feud with The Monday Night Messiah. The feud between the two will go on for months and could end with the father-and-son duo talking about Seth Rollins at a major PPV. Fans speculate that Rey Mysterio could announce his retirement soon after the Dominik vs Seth Rollins feud.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio vows to defeat Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules, helps Kevin Owens win on RAW: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com