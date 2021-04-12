Khabib Nurmagomedov Would “Smash John Cena’s Face” In WWE Ring, Says Eagle’s Manager

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA last year, there have been many speculations about what the undefeated Russian will do next, with some even calming that Khabib could join WWE. Even former WWE champion Drew McIntyre thinks that the Eagle would be a great addition to the WWE roster, telling TMZ that fans from all over the world would tune in to see Nurmagomedov go up against a top WWE star.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Abdelaziz on Khabib’s WWE appearence

Recently, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, sat down with TMZ Sport and revealed the chances of his client making his way to the mega pro-wrestling promotion. Abdelaziz said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a true competitor and wrestling against him should never be considered entertainment. He claimed that even if The Eagle gets into a WWE ring with someone like John Cena, he will "smash" his face in.

“He (Khabib) will go there (WWE) and smash John Cena's face. He's gonna go in there and gonna smash somebody. After he's done with them, they'll never want to wrestle him. Because they understand there is levels to this,” he added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Will Khabib vs Cena happen?

The prospect of seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov vs John Cena at a stage like WrestleMania will surely set fans’ hearts racing. And while the chances of him venturing into pro wrestling remain slim to none, many would like the Russian to try his luck in the WWE, which will also enhance his ever-increasing fan base. If Khabib Nurmagomedov indeed joins WWE, he wouldn't be the first fighter to crossover between the two sports. Fighters like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and CM Punk have performed in both UFC and WWE in the past.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC record: Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently spending his time as a coach and seems to be loving the job. Since retiring as a fighter, Nurmagomedov has seen four wins as a coach/cornerman in MMA. In January, Nurmagomedov cornered his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in their respective fights – with both the fighters coming out on top.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov then bested Jared Gooden to earn his first-ever UFC win, with Khabib advising him from the corner. Most recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov accompanied his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov for his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel. Usman picked up an impressive unanimous decision win at Bellator 255 and was seen celebrating with former UFC lightweight champ. "He got no egos, he loves his friends, he loves his peers and he's there for them. You're gonna see a lot of new generation coming from his team. They're probably going to dominate the UFC or MMA in general," Abdelaziz added.

Image Source: Ali Abdelaziz/ Instagram, WWE.com