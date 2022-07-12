Khali Breaks Silence On Altercation With Toll Plaza Workers: 'Passed Racist Comments'

Indian wrestler and former WWE superstar Dalip Rana, who goes by his stage name The Great Khali, made headlines on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a toll booth employee in Punjab's Phillaur region. A video showing Khali getting into an altercation with toll plaza workers has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, the former wrestler claimed that they were blackmailing him while one of the employees can be seen accusing Khali of slapping his coworker.

Khali has now issued a statement saying that the employees at the Phillaur toll plaza misbehaved with him when he denied their request for a selfie. Khali further stated that the employees passed racist comments against him and also used bad words. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon.

"Yesterday, toll tax employee of Punjab's Phillaur stopped my car & misbehaved for (a) selfie. When I denied selfie, they ruthlessly passed racist comments, and also used bad words," Khali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What happened?

In the video, the former wrestler claims that the toll workers were blackmailing him while the toll employees accused Khali of slapping their co-worker. The toll plaza employees were seen surrounding Khali's car and saying that they won't let him leave. The footage also shows toll workers placing barricades to obstruct Khali's car from leaving the gate.

Both the toll booth employees and Khali could be seen narrating to a policeman their respective accounts of what happened at the plaza. The barriers were taken down to allow Khali's car to proceed, but when a toll plaza employee tried to erect the barriers once more, Khali stopped him and went to his vehicle. According to reports, no complaints have been lodged by either party regarding the matter.

