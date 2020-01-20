The Debate
WWE Superstar King Corbin Shows Off Support For AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs

WWE News

During a WWE SmackDown live event at Chattanooga, Tennessee, WWE Superstar King Corbin was seen showing his support to his AFC home team - Kansas City Chiefs.

During a WWE SmackDown live event at Chattanooga, Tennessee, King Corbin was seen showing his support to his AFC home team - Kansas City Chiefs. King Corbin wore the official jersey of Kansas City Chiefs to the ring after his team defeated Tennessee Titans.

By winning the match, Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl in five decades. Tennessee fans didn’t like Corbin’s decision and booed the King as he was making his way to the ring.

Also Read l Roman Reigns forces King Corbin to eat dog food at a WWE live event, watch video

King Corbin was not phased with the crowd’s reaction as he thrashed Tennessee Titans afterwards. Corbin was seen saying, “Titans bowed down to the Chiefs.”

His statement was received with a lot of criticism. Earlier, King Corbin showed support to Kansas City Chiefs as he asked for a day off.

Also Read l WWE eyes renaming town in Kentucky after superstar King Corbin

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler destroy Roman Reigns and The Usos

Roman Reigns defeats Robert Roode, challenges King Corbin for a match

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw Roman Reigns face Robert Roode in a singles match. Before the official bell could ring, Robert Roode attacked Roman Reigns. He then dodged many attacks from the Big Dog and sent him crashing through the steel barricade.

King Corbin watched everything from the ringside. Dolph Ziggler then hit Roman Reigns with a superkick and the trio tried to throw Reigns through the announcer's table.

Right then, The Usos came to save Roman Reigns and splashed Dolph Ziggler through the table. Roman Reigns speared Roode to pick up the win. After the match, Roman Reigns challenged King Corbin for a Falls Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble. It was later made official.  

Also Read l King Corbin credits The Undertaker and Triple H for heavily influencing his career

