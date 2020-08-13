Karrion Kross Almost Burns Keith Lee As The Champ Signs His NXT TakeOver Contract

On this week’s WWE NXT, Karrion Kross won a chance to face NXT Champion Keith Lee at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX by defeating Danny Burch. Later on, the champion and the challenger also signed their title match contracts which ended shockingly. After Kross signed the contract, Scarlett took the contract and returned it to the champion before kissing it. However, when Keith Lee opened up the contract a fireball hit him in the face, almost burning him. The medical team rushed to the scene and were seen putting Lee in an ambulance. WWE is yet to release a statement on Keith Lee’s injury.

According to various reports, Keith Lee will retain his title at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX but will continue his storyline with Karrion Kross. However, fans claim that Keith Lee will lose his title and go on to join the main WWE roster. Karrion Kross, on the other hand, could go on to feud with superstars like Adam Cole, Finn Balor, The Velveteen Dream, and others, if he becomes the new WWE NXT champion.

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross defeats Danny Burch

As soon as the bell rang, Danny Burch took the fight to Karrion Kross, taking him down with a series of punches, kicks and headbutts. Kross soon recovered and dragged Danny Burch where he hit him with a choke toss. He proceeded to hit him with an exploder suplex which sent Burch flying across the ring. Danny Burch fought back with a step-up enziguri, a diving dropkick and a German suplex, but The Herald of Doomsday stood up and rocked his opponent with a suplex. Danny Burch delivered a big clothesline, but Karrion Kross got up again and trapped the British superstar in a crossface. Danny Burch tried to fight back, but The Executioner of NXT finished the match by taking him down with the Kross Jacket.

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee gets hit by a fireball

After the match, WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee made his way to the ring with a title contract. Keith Lee slammed Karrion Kross before asking him to sign the contract. Scarlett took the contract from the champion and handed it to Kross, who signed it without even thinking twice. Scarlett kissed the contract returned it to Keith Lee. However, when the champ opened it he was met with a fireball to the face. Several officials came down to try to assist Lee, who was seemingly blinded by the attack.

.@RealKeithLee has left a local medical facility following @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13's fireball attack.



Tune in to the NXT Injury Report later today for a complete update on the extent of his injuries. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Kai7K8Qn7C — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020

Image source: WWE.com