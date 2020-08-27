Karrion Kross relinquishes NXT title; Balor vs Ciampa vs Cole vs Gargano announced

After the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV went off-air, WWE announced that newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross suffered a severe shoulder injury while fighting Keith Lee at the PPV and it might affect his first NXT title run. On this week’s NXT, Karrion Kross confirmed the reports, claiming that he indeed “separated” his shoulder during the Lee fight. Karrion Kross then relinquished his NXT title, forcing WWE to fix a title match for next week to crown a new champion. After consulting Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano will face each other in a 4-way 60-minute Iron Man Match to win the relinquished title.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Lee and Karrion Kross sign contract; Finn Balor confronts Dream

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross relinquishes his WWE NXT title

NXT Champion Karrion Kross kicked off this week’s show, claiming: "I told you again and again that I would be NXT Champion. And I warned you that on the way there everyone would suffer." He then celebrated his win over Keith Lee before saying that ‘when one goes to war, you should expect casualties on all sides’. Karrion Kross confirmed that he indeed separated his shoulder while fighting Lee, and even though he loves pain, he knows that he has to give up the NXT Championship. The champion then placed his title in the ring next to an hourglass before leaving, relinquishing his title.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Dream defeats Finn Balor; Cole vows to end McAfee: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Balor vs Ciampa vs Cole vs Gargano announced

After Karrion Kross made the huge announcement, NXT General Manager William Regal was seen discussing the future of the NXT title with Triple H, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and other officials. When the meeting concluded, William Regal made his way to the ring and announced that Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano will face each other in a 4-way 60-minute Iron Man Match to win the relinquished title. Later, Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano delivered a promo where they both vowed to become the new WWE NXT Champion. Whatever happens, one thing is clear that the new champion would have to defend his title against Karrion Kross after The Herald of Doomsday returns.

Also Read l WWE NXT results and highlights: Karrion Kross relinquishes title; Tommaso Ciampa returns

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Kai wins title shot, Pat attacks Cole: WWE News

Image credits: WWE.com