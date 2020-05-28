Kurt Angle Returns To Referee NXT’s First-ever Pit Fight Between Thatcher And Riddle

A couple of weeks ago, Matt Riddle lost his and Pete Dune’s WWE NXT Tag Team Championship title to Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel courtesy of Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher, who was Dune’s replacement during the championship match, left Riddle alone, giving The Imperium the opportunity to punish him and secure the title. After losing the title, Riddle challenged Thatcher for a match and defeated him. A week later, Timothy Thatcher called out Matt Riddle and challenged him for a steel cage match. WWE NXT confirmed the match and announced that Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee during their cage match.

WWE NXT results: Kurt Angle returns, Timothy Thatcher defeats Matt Riddle

Before the main event match could start, WWE announced that the steel cage match has been turned into a pit fight match. Special guest referee Kurt Angle made his way to the ring and asked the two superstars to fight fairly. As soon as Kurt Angle signalled for the start of the fight, Matt Riddle took Timothy Thatcher down and began pounding his head. He then trapped Thatcher into his submission hold and went on to deliver a German suplex.

This is NOT for the faint of heart. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pPrsJ1GCZC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 28, 2020

Timothy Thatcher tried to fight back, but Riddle kicked him in the face. Thatcher began bleeding and it was revealed that Riddle knocked Thatcher’s teeth out. Kurt Angle signalled Matt Riddle to stop and asked the medical team to attend to Thatcher. The match resumed after the commercials where fans saw a more dominant side of Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher delivered a suplex to Riddle and went on to trap him in a modified version of John Cena’s STF.

In the later part of the match, Timothy Thatcher hit Matt Riddle with another suplex and tried to perform a butterfly suplex from the top of the platform. However, Riddle escaped and hit Thatcher with a ripcord knee strike. He then delivered a Floating Bro to Thatcher and took him down. Riddle, however, could not finish the job, and Thatcher trapped him in a rear-naked choke. The Original Bro passed out and Kurt Angle announced Timothy Thatcher as the winner.

