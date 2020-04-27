Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Wants To See Headlining WrestleMania 37 Against Drew McIntyre

After getting released by WWE, Kurt Angle did a live Q&A session on Facebook where he talked about wrestling and the current WWE roster. When Kurt Angle was asked to reveal a dream match between two WWE stars who have never wrestled each other before, Kurt Angle pitched a match he wants to see at WrestleMania 37. Kurt Angle said WWE Champion Drew McIntyre should face Aleister Black in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

“Aleister Black vs Drew Mcintyre. Could be next year Wrestlemania main event. Both are exceptional talents,” said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle speaks on WWE champion and WrestleMania 37

Earlier, Kurt Angle had praised Drew McIntyre and claimed that Drew McIntyre is a ‘breath of fresh air for WWE’. Kurt Angle said that the WWE Universe will finally see someone new main even future episodes. He claimed that WWE will not have to depend on A-listers like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to sell the show. Kurt Angle stated that Drew McIntyre is the ‘new guy’ and he has to do incredible things this year.

According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. The trailer launched by WWE reveals that the tagline of WWE WrestleMania 37 is ‘WWE turns Hollywood’. Many believe that Hollywood Hulk Hogan could return and host the mega-event.

#WrestleMania 37 will go Hollywood when it emanates from @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021! pic.twitter.com/r3OWRNYddl — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

Kurt Angle talks about Seth Rollins

At the live Q&A session on Facebook, Kurt Angle was also asked whether Seth Rollins has been accepted by fans as the main event star of WWE or not. Kurt Angle laughed and said that fans definitely like Seth Rollins as a wrestler. He then praised the former Universal Champion and called him the top star of the company.

“Seth? I thought fans DID accept him as the main attraction. What planet are you on?? Lol.”

