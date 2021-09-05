Kurt Angle Surprised On WWE Letting Go Of Daniel Bryan; Speculates Why They Did So

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed his surprise after seeing the pro wrestling company letting top wrestler Daniel Bryan leave. Angle said that Bryan could now join rivals All Elite Wrestling (AEW) following his departure from WWE. The Hall of Famer also speculated possible reasons leading to Bryan's exit.

Kurt Angle says he is surprised WWE let Daniel Bryan leave

Kurt Angle said that he never imagined that WWE would let a top wrestler like Daniel Bryan leave, adding that the 40-year old may have been unhappy with his character's transformation in the company. Speaking to the Wrestling Inc. Daily, Angle said, "I’m really surprised at that. I never thought that WWE would let him go. Daniel was a big part of the company for the past ten or so years. He was literally the top babyface in the company for a few years, so, I'm really surprised they let him go."

He then went on to give his speculative reasons for Bryan's exit. "But Daniel is probably happier in AEW for whatever reason. I don’t know if it was money or if he wasn’t happy with the direction of his character, but it had to be something that made him leave." added the Hall of Famer.

Kurt Angle reveals problems with WWE's philosophy

In the same interview, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE's recent philosophy could be the reason for them losing superstars to competitor companies such as AEW. "I think that the shareholders put a lot of pressure on the big man and tell him 'keep everything PG-rated. Gear is more for younger kids, that's where the merchandise is.' The WWE, their theory is, 'if the kids are watching it, the parents are watching it too'."

In order to explain his point, the Hall of Famer added, "And the parents are going to pay for the merchandise for the kids, and they're going to pay to go see the events. So they do have the right theory on it, but they're losing the young adults. The 18 to 40 years olds that WWE had during the Attitude Era, that's more the way AEW's direction is right now. They're swearing on the air, they're putting up the middle fingers. It's more of an Attitude Era attitude."