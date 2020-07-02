Kurt Angle Thanks Hero Beach-goer For Saving His Son Joseph From Drowning

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram where he thanked a man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph from drowning. The pro-wrestling legend also posted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the hero who saved his son’s life. While thanking Jake Schmidt, Kurt Angle admitted that he can’t swim. "Thank you Jake Schmidt for saving my son Joseph’s life today at the beach. You’re a hero man… because my a** can’t swim," wrote the 51-year-old.

Kurt Angle adopted Joseph from Bulgaria last October and posted a celebratory shot alongside his wife Giovanna. "After 15 long months of paperwork, phone calls and visits, we are finally bringing our adopted son home from Bulgaria. #welcomehomejoseph," wrote the WWE legend. Apart from Joseph, Kurt Angle has five more kids, four daughters and one son.

Kurt Angle WWE career: Kurt Angle’s retirement

In March 2019, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that he would be retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 35 where he was scheduled to face Baron Corbin. In his final match, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin and transitioned to a backstage role as a producer. In April 2020, Kurt Angle was released from his WWE contract as part of the budget cuts stemming from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not being on a WWE contract, Kurt Angle appeared on the May 23 episode of WWE NXT where he acted as the special guest referee for the steel cage match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. A couple of days later, Kurt Angle appeared on WWE SmackDown to announce the arrival of Matt Riddle to the brand. In an interview with Comicbook, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE offered him a new deal to come back, but he turned it down in order to focus on his health and his nutrition business.

“I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else,” said Kurt Angle.

Image Source: Kurt Angle/Instagram

