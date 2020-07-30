Keith Lee Accepts Karrion Kross’ Challenge, Could Defend His Title At WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

On this week’s WWE NXT, Keith Lee slammed Karrion Kross for attacking his friend Dominik Dijakovic last week. The NXT Champion even accepted Karrion Kross’ challenge and said that The Herald of Doomsday could pick the time, date and place of their “title” match. However, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared later on the show and made it clear that Kross has to earn the title shot.

According to various reports, Karrion Kross will face major WWE NXT superstars in the upcoming episodes to earn the championship match. Fans claim that Keith Lee could face Karrion Kross at the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV, where Keith Lee would come out on top.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Lee calls out Kross; Lumis defeats Thatcher and Balor: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee accepts Karrion Kross’ challenge

An angry Keith Lee made his way to the ring with his WWE NXT title in his hand. The Limitless One started his promo by saying that Dominik Dijakovic is a ‘grown man’ and he will recover soon from the injuries he suffered last week from the hands of Karrion Kross. He said though Dominik Dijakovic and Karrion Kross faced each other in an official match, he can’t look past what Kross did to his long-time friend. Keith Lee admitted that because of his actions, Karrion Kross has earned his attention.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE says Rey Mysterio’s ‘vision is improving slowly each day’

As he was about to call out The Herald of Doomsday, Cameron Grimes came out and started talking trash to the WWE NXT Champion. Keith Lee attacked Grimes and took out all his frustration on him. The lights then dropped and Karrion Kross’ partner Scarlett appeared on the stage surrounded by smoke. She stared at The Limitless One as Grimes tried to attack him from behind. However, Lee grabbed him and delivered a powerbomb to take him down.

Also Read l WWE News: Why did Kairi Sane leave WWE? Japanese star's career-threatening injury details

Karrion Kross then appeared on the big screen and slammed Keith Lee for just standing in the ringside while he was punishing his friend last week. Karrion Kross stated that he wants a championship match or he will destroy everything close to Lee. Keith Lee accepted the challenge and vowed to ‘whoop his a**’. William Regal appeared later on the show and stated that Karrion Kross will not get a title shot this easily. He has to prove himself before going after Keith Lee.

Also Read l WWE News: RAW ratings take massive hit despite McIntyre vs Ziggler and Asuka vs Banks segments