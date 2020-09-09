Keith Lee Takes Umbrage At Drew McIntyre Interrupting His Matches To Attack Randy Orton

Since making his main roster debut, former WWE NXT Champion Keith lee has faced Randy Orton thrice in singles matches, but out of those three interactions, has registered a solitary win. While he could have won the other two, he lost one of those, courtesy of Drew McIntyre’s interruption in which Randy Orton was awarded the win due to disqualification. While talking to R-Truth on RAW Talks, Keith Lee requested his friend to stop interrupting his matches to go after Randy Orton. Keith Lee claimed that he knows Drew McIntyre hates The Viper, but he just joined the main roster and he has to prove himself to the WWE Universe.

“Our past doesn’t matter right now, this is about respect man to man. I’m asking you man to man, no more of that. Do what you need to do. No more of my matches. I have to prove that I am limitless,” said Keith Lee on RAW Talks.

Occasions when Drew McIntyre has interrupted Lee vs Orton

Keith Lee faced Randy Orton for the first time on the August 24 episode of RAW. He dominated the most part of the match with his raw power, but as he was about to pick the win, Drew McIntyre appeared and unloaded on Randy Orton, who had attacked him earlier on the show. Because of this, Orton was handed a disqualification win and The Viper later went on to injure the WWE Champion. A week later at Payback, Keith Lee again went up against Randy Orton, but this time secured the win via pinfall. Their third meeting came on this week’s Monday Night RAW where a recovered Drew McIntyre returned and once again attacked Randy Orton, causing another disqualification.

The Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud began months before Keith Lee joined RAW. The two clashed at the SummerSlam PPV, where Drew McIntyre secured the win and retained his WWE Championship. The feud continued as Randy Orton injured Drew McIntyre and went on to defeat Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship. The two are scheduled to face each other again at Clash of Champions 2020 which is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

