Keith Lee Relinquishes North American Title, Next Champion Will Be Crowned At TakeOver XXX

After Keith Lee relinquished his North American title in the opening segment of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that the promotion will schedule a tournament to crown the new champion. WWE NXT superstars will compete in a series of triple threat matches to qualify for the ladder match that will take place at the NXT TakeOver XXX PPV. The winner of the ladder match will become the next North American Champion.

Later in the episode, Bronson Reed defeated Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to become the first man to qualify for the ladder match. The next qualifying match will take place next week where Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher will face each other in a Triple-Threat match. Finn Balor delivered a promo this week, stating that he has to qualify for the ladder match and became the new North American Champion. Fans are speculating that Finn Balor will defeat Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher next week and qualify for the next stage.

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee relinquishes his WWE NXT North American Title

William Regal appeared on the screen and asked WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to make the major announcement. Lee said that he’s willingly relinquishing his WWE NXT North American title so that other superstars can get a chance to stand out. “I will defend the NXT Championship, but at this point in time, I will be relinquishing the NXT North American title,” said Keith Lee. William Regal then announced the tournament and revealed that NXT TakeOver XXX will take place on August 22, 2020. He later announced Bronson Reed vs Roderick Strong vs Johnny Gargano, stating that the three will kick off the qualifiers.

WWE NXT results: Bronson Reed defeats Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

As soon as the bell rang, Bronson Reed took down Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano with ease. The two heels joined forces and attacked Reed, but the big man recovered and grounded both. Bronson Reed tried to hit Johnny Gargano with a Doomsday Dive, but The Rebel Heart ducked and delivered a poisonrana to the big man. Gargano then delivered a running knee and a powerbomb to slow down Reed. He then turned to Roderick Strong and hit him with the One Final Beat, but Bronson Reed appeared from behind and delivered a diving splash to pin The Messiah of the Backbreaker.

A new contender to the North American Championship has entered the chat. @bronsonreedwwe is heading to #NXTTakeOver: XXX! #WWENXT

