List Of 5 Richest WWE Superstars Of All Time: A Look At Net Worth, Salary & Investments

WWE is arguably the biggest professional wrestling promotion with its fan base spread across the globe due to its charismatic superstars, alongside the interesting storylines. WWE recently held the WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event which saw the return of many big personalities of the attitude era.

The promotion provides a platform for wrestlers to become superstars and over the years, many personalities have gone on to become global sensations. With that said, here’s the list of the top five richest WWE superstars, their net worth, salaries and the investments they have made.

Stone Cold Steve Austin - Net Worth $30 million

Steve Austin made his WWE debut in 1995 and announced his retirement in 2003 after becoming one of the most successful superstars of the promotion. Following his retirement, he kept his presence with the promotion as a referee and a co-manager and sheriff for the WWE Raw until 2004.

He plied his trade as an actor and starred in films like The Longest Yard, The Expendables, and The Condemned and also hosted reality shows from 2012 to 2017. After much speculations, he made his return to the WWE ring during WrestleMania 38 and launched his Broken Skull Ranch brand of beer.

John Cena - Net Worth $80 million

John Cena, the 16-time world champion with WWE, made his professional debut back in 2000, before becoming a popular Hollywood actor. However, he was one the highest-paid wrestlers and as per reports, he earned around $5 million from WWE in 2016 and $9.5 million from other projects.

He made his acting debut with the 2006 movie, The Marine and also starred in movies like Trainwreck where he earned $2.5 million, alongside other popular projects like F9 and Suicide Squad. He also hosts television game shows, endorses brands like Honda and Gillette, and sells children's books too.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon - Net Worth $150 million

Triple H is the most recent WWE superstar to announce his retirement from ahead of WrestleMania 38. His wrestling career spanned from 1992 to 2002, during which he picked up 14 World Championship titles in WWE. He is married to WWE boss Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon.

He serves as the executive vice-president of talent, live events and creation at the promotion. He earns approximately $2.8 million per year and is also the executive producer of WWE’s NXT. Meanwhile, Stephanie is a WWE chief brand officer and former wrestling vale, who owns 2.5% of the company. At the same time, Triple H also owns shares of WWE.

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson - Net Worth $800 million

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock in WWE is arguably the highest-paid actor in the globe. As per reports, he charges around $20 million per film and is the second richest man in the WWE franchise. He made his WWE debut in 1996 and made regular appearances until 2004 before signing big-money movies.

He recently starred in Netflix’s most expensive movie Red Notice and has also starred in movies from the Fast and Furious franchise. He started his production company called the Seven Bucks in 2012, which has produced movies like the Shazam, Baywatch, and Jumanji. He plans to relaunch the XFL American football league which was founded by McMahon, and has 30-40% stake in Teramana Tequila. At the same time, he also has endorsements from brands like Under Armour, and Apple among the others.

Vince McMahon - Net Worth $2.3 billion

The owner of WWE, Vince McMahon, is the richest man in the franchise. The 72-year-old inherited the company from his father in 1982 and helped transform it into the massive brand that it is today. He was once the richest man in the United States and has close ties with former US President Donald Trump.

However, things were not always so smooth sailing for McMahon as he filed for bankruptcy in the 1970s after a property deal he invested in went bust. He filed again in April 2020, following the derailment of the XFL American football league, which he started in 2001. The football league was bought in 2020 by Dwayne Johnson for an amount of $15 million.

(Image: wwe.com)