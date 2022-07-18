Logan Paul Braces For WWE Comeback On Monday Night Raw Under New Nickname

Internet superstar Logan Paul is all set to make his comeback on WWE Monday Night Raw, during the forthcoming July 18 episode, where he is expected to clash against his former tag team partner The Miz. WWE took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and put out a tweet about Logan’s return to the WWE Raw, weeks after signing a multi-year deal with the company. Meanwhile, WWE possibly hinted toward a new nickname for the 27-year-old.

“TOMORROW NIGHT: After signing his WWE contract, @LoganPaul makes his return to #WWERaw! What will the ultimate influencer have to say to @mikethemiz ?,” WWE tweeted. The fact that WWE referred to Logan as the ‘ultimate influencer’, is being understood as their new nickname for him.

Logan Paul's rise to fame before joining WWE

Paul rose to fame as a Youtuber making vlogs and his YouTube channel currently has over 23 million subscribers. He then transitioned his career toward combat sports and appeared in a number of high-profile exhibition boxing bouts. It is noteworthy that Paul locked horns with arguably the best boxer of this ear, Flloyd Mayweather Jr. last year in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw.

Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios in his WrestleMania debut

Meanwhile, Paul appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of WrestleMania 38 and teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio). Making his WrestleMania debut, Paul defeated the Mysterios with the help of the A-lister, before getting betrayed by him at the end of the match. Logan was then signed by WWE on a multi-fight deal and is expected to appear at numerous events in 2022 and 2023.

Logan Paul set to appear on The Miz TV

WWE revealed that Paul is eager to make his return to WWE Raw, having set his eyes on his WrestleMania tag team partner. While The Miz has tried to reunite the tag team, Paul has made it clear that he would be looking for revenge on his return. The YouTuber-turned WWE star has also said in a recent video that he will go after The Miz at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV, scheduled to be held on July 30.

As per the latest update on WWE’s website, Logan is set to appear on Miz TV on his return to WWE Monday Night Raw. It is also being reported that Logan might team up with AJ Styles on his return and take on The Miz and his newest ally, Ciampa. It is pertinent to mention that Logan has previously locked horns with top WWE superstars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2021.

