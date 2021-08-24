Logan Paul Gets Heavily Booed By Crowd Upon Return At WWE's Monday Night Raw

Logan Paul made his comeback to the wrestling ring on an August 23 broadcast of WWE's Monday Night Raw; however, he was booed off by the crowd. Paul made an appearance on WWE television in a segment with John Morrison and The Miz. Like with his visits at WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam, the crowd in attendance were not pleased to see the YouTuber.

Morrison invited Paul on as a guest for his "Moist TV" show, where he talked about his latest display with Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul's impending fight with Tyron Woodley. Logan was attempting to hype his brother Jake Paul's upcoming boxing bout against Tyron Woodley, but the crowd was not having it, as they booed him from the minute he walked out until whenever he attempted to talk.

Paul couldn't even react to a statement from Morrison before Miz's arrival music came in to save the show. Miz even tried to change the subject by mentioning Jake Paul's impending bout with Tyron Woodley, but the raucous fans hit the oldest Paul sibling with a barrage of abuse.

Miz was blatantly the aggressor when he questioned Paul which round his brother would be knocked out in. The audience was not interested in seeing Logan Paul and made their emotions clear by jeering him throughout the show. Paul stepped backstage after a handful of moments while Miz and Morrison continued with their show.

Logan Paul booed by WWE Fans: How did Logan Paul react to the boos by the crowd?

The reception did not amuse logan Paul, but he did find the fun in it, tweeting the same about the reception he experienced on Monday Night Raw, admitting that WWE fans hate him. “WWE fans hate me hahahahaaaa f***kkk,” tweeted Logan Paul.

During their widely known narrative, Sami Zayn, who had a falling out with Logan previously this year, couldn't avoid a sly dig at Paul. Zayn picked up on Paul's response on Monday Night Raw, playfully linking it to Paul's treatment of him at WrestleMania 37. “WWE fans are clearly still mad at Logan Paul for how things went down between him and I at Wrestlemania,” tweeted Sami Zayn.

Image Credit: Logan Paul Instagram